Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 22, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Covid cases on the rise as markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna are flooded with shoppers without masks

Exclusive: Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab impose strict Covid restrictions, PM convenes meet

Exclusive: War of words between BJP and Shiv Sena, NCP leaders over CM Uddhav Thackeray’s health

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News