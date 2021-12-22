Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 22, 2021

New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2021 22:54 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 22, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Covid cases on the rise as markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna are flooded with shoppers without masks
  • Exclusive: Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab impose strict Covid restrictions, PM convenes meet
  • Exclusive: War of words between BJP and Shiv Sena, NCP leaders over CM Uddhav Thackeray’s health

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

