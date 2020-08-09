Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
24 members of family injured after mini-truck overturns in Banda, UP

At least 24 members of a family were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday.  

August 09, 2020
The incident occurred near Simauni in Tindwari on Saturday after the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, an officer said.

Twenty-four members of the family who were injured have been admitted to a primary health centre, Tindwari police station incharge Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

The condition of six people is serious and they were admitted to the district hospital, Singh said.

The family members were going to a village in Tindwari area to attend the last rites of one of their relatives, police said.

