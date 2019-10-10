Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
10 school kids narrowly escape tragedy as running vehicle catches fire

According to the police, the incident took place near Khapratoli situated on Ghaghra-Lohardagga road. The students were on their way to Golden Valley school, when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle.

Ranchi Published on: October 10, 2019 14:18 IST
10 school kids narrowly escape tragedy as running vehicle catches fire (Representational)

A vehicle carrying 10 school children caught fire in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday.

It was a narrow escape for the children as the residents helped the kids get out of the van before it was gutted.

"I had repeatedly informed the school management that the engine of the van gets heated up while driving, but they have ignored my complaint," said Sunil Kumar, driver of the Maruti van, who was found without license.

The police official said that action will be initiated against the school management after probe.

