Uttarakhand: Helicopter carrying relief material crashes near cloud burst hit Arakot

Helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarakhand

A helicopter involved in relief operation in the rain-hit Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed Friday. The incident took place while the chopper was trying to make an emergency landing in Tikochi area, near cloud burst hit Arakot.

Pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The private helicopter made the landing on the banks of a river when it was on way to Chiwa to distribute relief material among affected people, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a similar accident had occurred when a helicopter carrying relief material to flood-hit areas crashed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. All three people on board the chopper had died in the crash.

The vehicle was going from Mori to Moldi at the time of incident.

Uttarakhand has been receiving rains since quite some time, following which, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited the rain-ravaged Mori block of Uttarkashi to take stock of relief and rescue operations.

Fifty-one villages were affected in heavy rains, causing losses of around Rs 130 crore.

