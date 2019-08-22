Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mansarovar Yatra halted in Uttarakhand due to rain

The Mansarovar Yatra has been halted in Uttrakhand after heavy rain washed away a portion of the road connecting Tanakpur-Champawat. Many of the pilgrims were forced to return, an official said.

A total of 56 pilgrims were headed to Mansarovar on this route. As per the officials, six of eight pilgrims, who left the Yatra, have blamed bad roads in the upper Himalayan region.

The pilgrims were sent back to Dharchoola due to the bad condition of the roads in Chankan, Lamari and Malpa areas where rain have caused landslides.

Ashok Joshi, General Manager at Kumaun Division Development, told IANS: "We had to stop Mansarovar pilgrims from moving ahead because the wooden bridge on the channel between Shankam and Lamari has been destroyed due to landslide. The inconvenience forced us to stop some pilgrims, a few are returning because their holidays are over. However, the maintenance works are going on in several places and the Yatra will be resumed in one or two days".

Meanwhile, Uttrakhand has been witnessing heavy rain and cloud bursts. So far 59 people have died, 55 people were wounded and 12 have gone missing.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that many people in the rain-affected Aarakot region have lost their homes in the disaster and temporary houses will be built for them. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those killed and free treatment to the injured.

