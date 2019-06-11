All arrangements put in place for first batch of pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Authorities

Image Source : PTI "All preparations for the Yatra have been made" Ashok Joshi, the general manager in-charge of the Yatra said.

Pithoragarh authorities have made all necessary arrangements for the first batch of 59 pilgrims who will undertake the annual Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra beginning Wednesday, officials said.

All preparations for the Yatra have been made. The catering staff of Kumao Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the Yatra, has been deputed at all the camps along the way from Bundi to Nabhidhang, Ashok Joshi, the general manager in-charge of the Yatra at the KMVN in Nainital, said.

The Nigam will provide Kumauni and south Indian meals to the pilgrims at these camps and the Uttarkhand police will take the responsibility of their security up to Gunji, beyond which the ITBP will take over.

"The medical facilities will be provided by chief medical officer Pithoragarh, who will send a team of one doctor and one pharmacist to each batch," Joshi said.

The pilgrims' batches will reach Kathgodam railway station in Uttarakhand from New Delhi by Volvo buses from where they will be taken to Dharchula base camp after a day's stay in Almora by air-conditioned buses, the official said.

From there, they will be ferried by jeeps to Nazang bridge, 55 km from Dharchula base camp, from where the pilgrims will start on foot up to Bundi camp for the night's rest.

"A total of 59 pilgrims will be part of the first batch of the Yatra this year. They will reach Kathgodam bus station from New Delhi on June 12 and a total of 18 batches will be sent to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh route this year. The pilgrimage will go on from June 12 to September 12," he said.

The pilgrims batch will stay in Tibet for seven days and return to Lipulekh on the eighth day, the officer said.

He said communication facilities will be provided by liaison officers of each batch, who have been provided with two satellite phones each.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande said the administration has written to the Indian Air force to provide helicopters in case of an emergency due to changing weather patterns.

"We have also put two SDRF teams, at Dharchula and Gunji camps, to provide rescue services in case of any emergency," Jogdande said.

He said the trek route between Mangti rivulet to Nazang bridge has been cleared of debris by the state PWD and is fit for use.



"But the condition of the route is subject to the weather conditions," he said.

