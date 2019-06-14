Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: ITBP Director General visits Lipulekh pass to review arrangement

Image Source : PTI ITBP Director General visits Lipulekh pass to review arrangement for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) visited Lipulekh pass to review the arrangements for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, three days after the Ministry of External Affairs announced the commencement of the pilgrimage.

Director General of ITBP DD Deswal also appealed to people to keep the Himalayas clean and contribute in making its ecosystem balanced while asserting that the pilgrimage was an "important step" towards promoting people-to-people exchanges and strengthening friendship between India and China.

"The Himalayas are the beautiful heritage of mankind; people coming here should try to keep it pristine. Pilgrims, tourists, mountaineers and other people coming to the mountains should always try to take the garbage back and to dump it at designated places from where it can be further disposed of," news agency ANI quoted the Director General as saying.

According to ANI, Deswal and several other officials also cleaned the area by collecting garbages took for its disposal.

Lipulekh Pass, located at a height of 17,060 feet, holds a great importance as it is the traditional route for the the divine Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

On Thursday, the first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims reached ITBP Camp in Mirthi through the Lipulekh route.