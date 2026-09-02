'You will soon see': Iran warns US of 'new strategy' in battlefield, diplomacy after fresh strikes

Tehran:

Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei on Wednesday (September 2) warned the United States would face a "new strategy" from Tehran in the ongoing conflict, a day after the heaviest exchange of attacks between the foes in weeks.

Iran's new strategy

In a post on X, Rezaei said, "With these desperate struggles, you will not only fail to escape the depths of the hell you have created for yourselves."

"You will soon see that Iran's new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations," he added in his post.

US, Iran exchange fresh strikes

The warning came after a fresh wave of US strikes as stop-start exchanges of fire continued following the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28. The strikes targeted areas along Iran's coastline and east of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as provinces in the west, southwest and south of the country. One US strike on the town of Kuhestak on Hormuz killed four people and wounded 68 others attending a wedding ceremony.

Iran said it retaliated by targeting US military positions across the region, including in Jordan, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Erbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

Gulf countries have repeatedly stated that they would not allow their territory to be used for attacks on Iran.

The conflict between Iran and the United States has centred heavily on the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has kept the strategic waterway largely blocked since the start of the conflict, while the US has imposed a naval counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

US committing war crime

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack as a 'war crime'. "The truth of this unlawful war of choice -- and the true face of the war crime -- is in Sirik, where a wedding ceremony was brutally bombed as part of America's desperate struggle to conceal its failure," he said in a X post.

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also denounced the operation, labelling the United States as "Satan" (Devil) in a post on X where he stated, "If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, it's Satan."

In response to the developments, US President Donald Trump cautioned Tehran against further counterattacks, asserting on Truth Social that Iran would confront retaliation at an even greater scale and declaring, "There will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!"

Despite the intensifying military actions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran would reciprocate any US initiative towards a diplomatic agreement intended to bring the conflict to a close.

(With ANI, AFP inputs)

Also Read

Trump warns Iran will be hit again at 'much harder and higher level' if it retaliates to US strikes

Trump claims US has total control over Strait of Hormuz, asks Iranians to 'rise up and fight'