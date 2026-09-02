Nepal demands climate compensation from India, China, US for flood damages: What does it claim?

Kathmandu:

Nepal is preparing to take its demand for climate compensation to the international stage after devastating floods in the country left a trail of death, destruction and displacement. The Himalayan nation has identified India, China and the United States among the "world's major greenhouse gas emitters" and argued that vulnerable countries such as Nepal should receive financial compensation for climate-related losses they had little role in creating. The demand is gaining political momentum, with Nepal considering sending Prime Minister Balen Shah to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. As per reports, Shah could use the global forum to highlight the devastating floods in the Bhotekoshi river basin and press Nepal's case for climate justice and financial support.

Nepal shifts focus from aid to climate compensation

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has signalled a change in Kathmandu's approach to international disaster assistance. Instead of viewing post-disaster support simply as humanitarian aid, Nepal wants the issue to be framed around responsibility and compensation.

Khanal said post-disaster assistance should be regarded as a matter of "moral liability," "not charity." He argued that countries that have contributed significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions have a responsibility towards nations that are more vulnerable to the consequences of climate change despite contributing comparatively little to the problem.

"We are shifting our diplomatic framework from aid to justice and compensation," Khanal said in an interview with Kantipur TV. As part of this diplomatic push, Kathmandu has formally sought urgent financial assistance from the UN-backed Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage. Nepal is also preparing to take the issue to other international platforms as it seeks greater recognition of the economic and humanitarian costs suffered by climate-vulnerable countries.

Balen Shah may take Nepal's case to UNGA

Nepal is now considering a high-profile political intervention at the United Nations. According to The Kathmandu Post, Prime Minister Balen Shah could travel to New York to attend the 81st UN General Assembly and personally present Nepal's concerns over the floods. The proposal comes as Nepal prepares to participate in the UNGA, which begins on September 8. The general debate is scheduled for the third and fourth weeks of September.

Khanal had earlier been expected to represent Nepal at the UNGA. However, the possibility of Shah attending himself could give Kathmandu's demand for climate justice greater political visibility, particularly as the country seeks international financial assistance following the disaster.

'Himalayan Tsunami' devastated multiple districts

The disaster struck on August 26 when a catastrophic flood surged through the Bhotekoshi river basin. The flooding devastated parts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts in Bagmati province. Homes, bridges and roads were swept away or damaged, while hydropower infrastructure also suffered extensive destruction. Thousands of residents have been displaced, adding to the humanitarian challenges facing authorities and rescue agencies.

Nepal has described the scale of the disaster as a "Himalayan Tsunami". More than 1,100 people have reportedly died, while around 4,000 remain missing. The flooding has reportedly been linked to a massive rock-and-ice avalanche near the Nepal-China border. Search and rescue operations remain underway as authorities and emergency teams continue efforts to locate those missing and provide assistance to affected communities.

India steps up rescue and relief operations

While Nepal is seeking climate compensation internationally, India has continued to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to its neighbour. On Wednesday, India dispatched a fifth tranche of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal. The latest consignment included more than five tonnes of essential medicines and an 11-member rescue team equipped with specialised search and rescue equipment.

"The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5. 5 tonnes of essential medicines," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. With the latest consignment, India has supplied a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the disaster struck.

India has also deployed doctors and paramedics to assist with emergency response operations. A separate technical team, along with specialised equipment, was sent to support search and rescue efforts. Emergency teams have so far rescued more than 12,000 people, while the search for those still missing continues.

PM Modi spoke to Balen Shah after floods struck

India's relief response began soon after the disaster occurred as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day the flash floods struck. During the conversation, PM Modi assured Shah that India would extend all possible humanitarian assistance to help Nepal deal with the crisis.

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