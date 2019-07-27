Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
4 killed, several injured as tempo rams into truck in Uttar Pradesh village

The accident occurred on Friday night, killing one person on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, SSP Sachindra Patel said.

Firozabad Published on: July 27, 2019 10:52 IST
Four persons were killed and six others injured when the tempo they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Karhal road near Singhmai village here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night, killing one person on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, SSP Sachindra Patel said.

The six injured were rushed to the district hospital from where three of them were referred to another facility in Agra where they died, the SSP said.

Rajesh Kumar (42), Raksha (35), Vimlesh (40) and Ajmesh (25) were killed in the accident, he said.

The truck driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle, which had overturned during the collision, the SSP added.

