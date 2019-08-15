Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit hosts 'at home' reception, lauds PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit lauds PM Narendra Modi

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday hosted the customary Independence Day reception "At Home," at Raj Bhavan here and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership. Purohit, addressing the gathering including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, said India was on a proud forward march in the comity of nations.

"It is the fastest growing emerging economy of the world. It is on the cusp of reaping the benefits of the demographic dividend," he said.

"Inspired by the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister the nation is asserting itself," he said.

Considering the huge wealth of talent the nation was endowed with, "the future promises to be even rosier, it is in our hands to make that happen."

When the nation of 125 crore people moved forward, it would not only dominate the world, but also leave everybody behind and that "in my view is the concept of new India that is emerging."

Paying tributes to freedom fighters who "silently underwent suffering in the long struggle that involved enormous sacrifice and hardship," he said it was important to utilise the hard won freedom for the benefit of people.

Poverty should be eliminated and employment opportunities must be available to all, he said.

Cultural events were also held and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and State Ministers participated.

