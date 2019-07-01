Himachal Pradesh: 3 students killed, many injured after school bus rolls down gorge in Shimla

Image Source : PTI Students injured as school bus rolls down hill in Shimla

Four people, including 3 students were killed after a school bus rolled down a gorge in Shimla early Monday. Many others were reported injured in the incident, which was reported from Lower Khalini area of the district in Himachal Pradesh.

The accident took place near Khalini village in the district. The driver of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus died on the spot and three students succumbed to injuries when they were being taken to a hospital, the official said.

He said an operation is underway to rescue the passengers, most of whom are school children.

The bus conductor and three students were injured in the accident and they have been taken to the hospital, the official said.

Earlier on Friday, at least 5 people were killed in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh. The accident was reported from near Fatehabad. The deceased also included one child, reported news agency ANI.

The accident occurred after a private bus rammed into a parked truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway.

