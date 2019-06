Image Source : ANI 5 killed in road accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

At least 5 people were killed in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The accident was reported from near Fatehabad.

The deceased also include one child, reported news agency ANI.

The accident occurred after a private bus rammed into a parked truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway.

More details are awaited.

Video: 6 dead, around 39 people injured after bus falls into gorge in Garhwa