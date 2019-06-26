Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Bridegroom, 2 others dead as bus, car collide in Uttar Pradesh

Bridegroom, 2 others dead as bus, car collide in Uttar Pradesh

Three people in a baraat, including the bridegroom, died on the spot in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, police said on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
Firozabad Published on: June 26, 2019 11:37 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Bridegroom, 2 others dead as bus, car collide in Uttar Pradesh

Representational image

Three people in a baraat, including the bridegroom, died on the spot in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night near village Bhadaui under Jasrana police station.

Related Stories

Police said three people in a Baleno car, including the bridegroom, died on the spot. Of the dead three, one barati was from Agra. The barat was headed for Aurangabad in Firozabad.

Two seriously injured were sent to the hospital, SP Rural Rajesh Kumar said.

ALSO READ: Road mishaps rise in UP, but treatment facilities lag behind

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story'If Muslims are living in gutter, then they must be pulled out of it,' says Asaduddin Owaisi