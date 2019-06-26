Image Source : PTI Bridegroom, 2 others dead as bus, car collide in Uttar Pradesh Representational image

Three people in a baraat, including the bridegroom, died on the spot in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night near village Bhadaui under Jasrana police station.

Police said three people in a Baleno car, including the bridegroom, died on the spot. Of the dead three, one barati was from Agra. The barat was headed for Aurangabad in Firozabad.

Two seriously injured were sent to the hospital, SP Rural Rajesh Kumar said.