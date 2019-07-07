On expansion mode in Jammu and Kashmir, RSS revives deserted temples in Valley, endorses fresh delimitation

Image Source : PTI RSS revives deserted temples in Kashmir Valley

A report with the IANS suggests the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is on an expansion mode in Jammu and Kashmir. The party nowadays is keeping its foot tight on renovating deserted temples in the Valley, along with expanding new branched in the higher reaches of the Himalayas.

Besides expansion plans, the top leadership of the RSS also endorses fresh delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the state which would subsequently benefit the Jammu region by giving it more seats than Kashmir.

According to the IANS report, several ancient temples which were deserted in the terror-hit valley will now be renovated and revived for Hindu pilgrims, said top sources in the RSS office.

"Purmandal' is a holy place on the banks of Devika river, 40 km away from Jammu. Once a centre of Sanskrit learning, over a period of time this place has been ignored. To revive its (temple) importance a trust has been formed," says RSS in its annual report (2019), on reviving ancient temples in the state.

To bring the minorities residing in border areas and places far off from Srinagar into the mainstream, RSS leaders have launched a mega project called "Ekal Vidyalaya" (one teacher, one class).

"The concept is that a single teacher virtually runs a small school in a single class. Remote villages where education has not yet reached are covered under Ekal Vidyalaya," said a senior functionary of the RSS working in Jammu and Kashmir.

As of now, 6,000 teachers are involved in the project which covers areas like Ladakh and Kargil. Besides the teaching project, RSS is also focusing on Muslims residing near the international border and Line of Control.

The RSS report says that "the border areas suffer from indiscriminate firings across the border. As a consequence, the people suffer from migration, disruption in education and health services and a general feeling of insecurity."

Efforts have been launched to address these issues. As a primary step 457 villages out of total 701 were surveyed. A core committee has been formed with the help of various like-minded organisations."

On the issue of delimitation of state assembly constituencies, the senior functionary of the RSS said that the Sangh had always opposed the move of the former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah who froze the delimitation exercise until 2026 by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957.

"We are with the sentiments of the people who feel that the Jammu region requires more seats on the basis of its population. We hope the government would consider their demand," the RSS functionary said. Sources said RSS leaders are of the view that the government should consider delimitation of Assembly constituencies as Farooq Abdullah's move was aimed at benefiting political parties which were eyeing the Muslim vote bank in the Valley region.

However, a fresh delimitation (if brought about by a Delimitation Commission) could alter the electoral map of the state, thus enabling a larger representation from Jammu by virtue of its size. A delimitation exercise on these lines could affect the composition of the state Assembly with the Jammu region contributing more seats to the House, hitherto dominated by representatives from the Valley.

