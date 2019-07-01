RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat joins Twitter; follows only @RSSorg ‏

Image Source : PTI RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat joins Twitter

Twitter witnessed the presence of RSS office-bearers, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat as the leaders made their debut on the social media platform. However, according to what sources have said, the leaders are unlikely to use the microblogging website a medium to engage with the public.

Meanwhile, the RSS chief has only followed the official Twitter handle of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



Besides Bhagwat, six others, including Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi, the Sangh's general secretary, its three joint general secretaries Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V Bhagaiah, Sangh's publicity head Arun Kumar and another senior functionary Anirudh Deshpandae have also joined Twitter.

Recently, Twitter verified the account of another joint general secretary of the Sangh, Dattatreya Hosabale.

Hosabale has been on Twitter for quite some time.

"The accounts have been created to stop the spread of misinformation by parody accounts of the Sangh's office bearers. But they are unlikely to use it," sources in the RSS said.

One of the functionaries, whose account was created recently said Twitter is not the platform where Sangh would like to engage in a dialogue with the public.

"Our 'pracharaks' (full-time workers) always stay in touch with the public," the functionary said.

Another reason for not using Twitter is because, at times, tweeting leads to a controversy which the Sangh wants to avoid.

Bhagwat's verified Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat. It has followed only eight accounts including the official account of the Sangh and seven of its top official bearers.

Barring Hosabale, no one has tweeted so far. They have been following each other and Sangh's official account.

The official handle of the RSS, which has over 1.3 million followers, has till now been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and updates.

