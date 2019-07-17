Richa Bharti case: Ranchi Court drops condition of distributing Quran after public furore

19-year-old Richa Bharti can now heave a sigh of relief. A Ranchi court, which had asked her to distribute copies of Quran, has now withdrawn the bail condition. The court seems to have backtracked on its order after public furore gathered pace.

The court has asked the woman to furnish bail bond of Rs 7000 with two sureties of like amount.

Bharti was recently arrested for sharing an offensive social media post targeting Muslims. On Monday, she was granted bail by a Ranchi court but on the condition of distributing one copy of Quran to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities. The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh also asked her to submit four more copies of the holy book to different libraries in Ranchi.

Richa Bharti is a B.Com student. She was arrested on July 12 after the Anjuman Committee filed a complaint against her at Pithora Police Station for sharing an objectionable post on Facebook, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.

Richa Bharti was upset over the court order to distribute Quran, so much so that she has decided to move the High Court.

