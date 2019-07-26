NBA Board members meet Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to discuss issues concerning news channels

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday met the Board members of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) to discuss various important issues concerning news channels and the industry.

The delegation was led by President of the Board, Mr. Rajat Sharma, India TV and included Ms. Anurradha Prasad, News 24, Mr. Rahul Joshi, TV 18, Mr. Avinash Pandey, ABP News, Ms. Kalli Purie, India Today, Ms. Sonia Singh, NDTV and Ms. Annie Joseph, Secretary General, NBA.

The meeting was positive on a number of key matters including the importance of the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), a transparent ratings system and new technologies in broadcasting.

The NBA expressed its appreciation at the responsiveness and ideas put forward by the I &B Minister.