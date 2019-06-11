Mumbai rains to get intense as cyclone nears; alert issued for next 48 hours

Image Source : AP High alert in Mumbai for the next 48 hours

A high alert has been issued in Mumbai in view of the depression formed over East Central Arabian Sea. It is likely to move in a north/northwest direction, parallel to Maharashtra coast and is expected to become a cyclonic storm during the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the IMD, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the city for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, two minors were killed air, road and rail traffic in Mumbai was disrupted due to as a severe thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and heavy rains Monday night, officials said.

Two boys -- Tushar Jha (12) and Rushabh Tiwari (11) -- were electrocuted near their tenement in Poisar slums in Kandivali East, the BMC Disaster Control cell said.

All flight operations were suspended due to low visibility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 10 p.m. and efforts were on to resume traffic from the alternative runway.

A United Air Newark-Mumbai flight was diverted to Delhi, while another 11 incoming domestic and international services were also diverted to other airports, said official sources.

A Thai Airways aircraft, while vacating the runway, hit a guard light and damaged a signage, and some debris was found on the runway. Efforts were on to clear it for normal operations, said airport sources.

An official said that flight operations were resumed after around two hours for both incoming and outbound services.

Rail traffic was hit on the Central Railway's harbour line near Chunabhatti due to a technical snag in the overhead pentograph, and an overhead wire tripping near Diva station, hitting normal operations.

Even on Western Railway, a snag in the overhead wire at Mahim delayed services which were running around 15 minutes late.

Road traffic was slowed down on the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway and the arterial roads due waterlogging in some low-lying areas.

There was at least one incident of a tree falling on a road which further hit traffic in South Mumbai.

Scores of office-goers and commuters returning home from their offices were hit badly due to the rains and stormy weather.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast of a thunderstorm over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

