Mimi supports friend Nusrat's lifestyle choices

Supporting her friend and fellow party MP Nusrat Jahan for sporting vermilion and bangles, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Sunday said one must give respect to one's personal life and women should be given due respect.

"I have supported and will support my friend whether she wears vermilion or bangles. One must respect one's personal life. In fact, we were trolled for even donning jeans. Women should be given respect and we represent the country," she said.

Criticizing Nusrat Jahan for her "un-Islamic" post-marriage appearance at the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a 'fatwa' against the newly-married Member of Parliament.

The actor-turned-politician tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19.

After being criticized for sporting vermilion and bangles and not wearing a 'burqa' in Parliament, Nusrat Jahan had said that she represents an "inclusive India".

