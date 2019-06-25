Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath as Lok Sabha members

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty Tuesday took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

The two actors-turned-politicians could not take oath as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.

As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Matram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla.

After taking oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet.

#WATCH: TMC's winning candidate from Basirhat (West Bengal), Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/zuM17qceOB — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

It is customary for members to greet the Speaker on the podium.

While Jahan is member from Basirhat, Chakraborty represents Jadhavpur in the lower house.