Heat wave conditions prevail at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh (Representational Image)

Heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday even as light rains and thunderstorm occurred at a few places in the state.

Karwi, Chilaghat, Mohoba and Orai recorded 1 cm of rainfall each, the MeT Department said.

Day temperatures were recorded above normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad divisions.

Allahabad was recorded as the hottest places in the state at 45.3 degrees celsius, according to the weather office.

According to a forecast by the MeT Department, there is a possibility of rains and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places over the state on Tuesday.