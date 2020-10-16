Friday, October 16, 2020
     
  4. Gujjar Mahapanchayat: Rajasthan suspends 2G/3G/4G services, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter in Bharatpur district

2G/3G/4G data internet services, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter & other social media (except voice calls) will remain suspended from midnight of October 16 to midnight of October 17 in Bayana, Weir, Bhusawar & Rupwas of Bharatpur district.

New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2020 22:39 IST
Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla

2G/3G/4G data internet services, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media (except voice calls) will remain suspended from midnight of October 16 to midnight of October 17 in Bayana, Weir, Bhusawar and Rupwas of Bharatpur district in wake of Gujjar Mahapanchayat called for tomorrow.

Upset at the lack of government response on the issue of reservations for Gujjars, Kirori Singh Bainsla, the leader of the Gujjars, has announced that they will hold a community Mahapanchayat on October 17 at village Ada Pilupura in Bharatpur district.

This large community Mahapanchayat could see the launch of a fresh Gujjar agitation for reservations in state and central jobs. 

Last month, Bainsla had threatened to revive the quota agitation in a month’s time if the central government did not offer constitutional protection to 5% reservation given to five more backward classes (MBCs) including Gujjars in Rajasthan by including the relevant legislation in the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

