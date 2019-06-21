Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Indore fake call centre racket: FBI to help Madhya Pradesh police in probe

Indore fake call centre racket: FBI to help Madhya Pradesh police in probe

Fake call centre employees in Indore used to pose as officers of US Social Security unit and threaten American citizens to either pay the penalty or face threat. They managed to dupe thousands of people. An FBI team will now reach Indore to conduct the probe. 

PTI PTI
Indore Published on: June 21, 2019 17:41 IST
Federal Bureau of Investigation  Representational image
Image Source : AP

Federal Bureau of Investigation 

Representational image

The racket, being operated from three call centres in Indore's Vijay Nagar area was busted on June 11 and led to the arrest of 78 people, including 19 women.

"We will soon hand over a list of nearly 100 US citizens who were duped, and request them to record their statements," MP Cyber Cell's Indore Unit Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Singh told PTI Friday.

Related Stories

"A special agent of the FBI met special director general of police Purshottam Sharma and other senior officials at the state cyber cell headquarter in Bhopal Thursday. He assured help in recording statements of US citizens who became victims of the online scam," Singh said.

Singh said an FBI team will reach Indore probably by the end of this month to help in the probe.

Those operating the call centre racket used to contact US citizens by sending them voice messages and calling them using special software which showed as if the call was made from within the US, Singh said.

The accused passed themselves off as US social security unit officials and would tell the victim that his social security number was used in money-laundering or narcotics smuggling racket, the official said.

"The accused would tell the victim to pay a certain amount as a penalty in order to not have his or her social security number blocked. They have duped several people this way," he said.

Officials said the accused had confidential data of close to 10 lakh US citizens.

ALSO READ: Amazon to fall under FTC for anti-trust related cases

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryTejashwi Yadav missing? Posters in Muzaffarpur surface, reward announced for info on Lalu's son Next StoryIndia issues travel advisory for Ethiopia in wake of attacks on expatriates  