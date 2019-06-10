UP: Four dead after Rajdhani Express runs over them in Etawah

Image Source : PTI Four dead after being run over by train in Etawah

At least four people were killed after they were run over by Rajdhani Express in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. The incident was reported from Jaswantnagar police station limits.

Initial investigations into the incident revealed the deceased were travelling onboard Avadh Express to Surat and hailed from Kaushambi.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra, Pintu, Jamhir Lal and Bhaiya Lal.

According to the eyewitnesses, Avadh Express had halted at Balrai Railway Station to give pass to Rajdhani Express. The four passengers had de-boarded the train and were standing near the tracks when they were run over by the train.