Monday, June 10, 2019
     
UP: Four dead after Rajdhani Express runs over them in Etawah

The four passengers had de-boarded the train and were standing near the tracks when they were run over by the train. 

New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 10:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

At least four people were killed after they were run over by Rajdhani Express in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. The incident was reported from Jaswantnagar police station limits. 

Initial investigations into the incident revealed the deceased were travelling onboard Avadh Express to Surat and hailed from Kaushambi. 

The deceased were identified as Rajendra, Pintu, Jamhir Lal and Bhaiya Lal. 

According to the eyewitnesses, Avadh Express had halted at Balrai Railway Station to give pass to Rajdhani Express. The four passengers had de-boarded the train and were standing near the tracks when they were run over by the train. 

