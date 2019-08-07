Image Source : Doctors tried to revive Sushma Swaraj for more than 70 mins, but failed: AIIMS

Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader, Sushma Swaraj passed away late Tuesday at Delhi's AIIMS after she had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. The former Union Minister, who had survived a kidney transplant just a few years back, passed away at nearly 10 pm.

According to the report, around 9:30 pm Swaraj was rushed to Delhi AIIMS after she complained of uneasiness and chest pain. She was immediately taken to the emergency ward, where she was under observation by a team of specialised doctors. Doctors tried their best to revive her condition for over an hour but failed.

“The doctors tried their best to revive her condition for more than 70 minutes and all treatment measures were taken to get her out of the critical condition. However it did not work and she breathed her last at 10.50 pm,” said official spokesperson from AIIMS.

At around 12:15 Swaraj's mortal remain was released from AIIMS and has been taken to her residence Dhawan Deep building in Janpath Road. She shifted to her new house with her husband in the month of June.

Sushma Swaraj had got married to Swaraj Kaushal on July 13, 1975. The couple were colleagues too as they both worked in the Rajya Sabha from 2000 to 2004.

The news of her demise came as a wave of grief which struck the nation. Her mortal remains will be kept at the BJP headquarters for three hours on Wednesday, for party workers and leaders to pay tributes. The last rites of Sushma Swaraj will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm today.

