Kyunki betiyan sabki sanjhi hoti hain: 5 times when Sushma Swaraj melted our hearts

5 times when Sushma Swaraj melted our hearts

Sushma Swaraj was one of India's most followed politicians on Twitter with over 13 million followers. And, why not. Such was her outreach to her countrymen, and even those beyond, in distress. Her unusual approach for solving problems of common people left everyone in utter awe.

Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 in New Delhi late Tuesday night. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

Here are five times when Sushma Swaraj melted our hearts:

Aliya - I was concerned about your well being kyonki betiyan to sabki sanjhi hoti hain. https://t.co/9QyeMQfRwy — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 3, 2016

Aap haar mat maniye. Mujhe apni samasya batayiye. https://t.co/n37DAroU7z — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2017

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

'Khud kusi' ki baat nahin sochte. Hum hain na. Hamari Embassy aapki poori madad karegi.

@IndianEmbRiyadh - Pls send me a report on this. https://t.co/ajU8EXyhAK — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 18, 2019

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

