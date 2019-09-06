Chandrayaan-2: Want to be retweeted by PM today? Do THIS to grab your chance

Chandrayaan-2: PM Modi will be awake all night. You're just one step away to be retweeted by him

Do you want to be re-tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? This is your day! The prime minister promises to retweet some of the tweets on Chandrayaan-2 moon landing. You are just one step away.

India's second moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- will land on Moon's South Pole at 1:53 AM on September 7. But, what makes it special? Chandrayaan-2 is the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the moon's south polar region. It is also first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown tehnology. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission will be the first Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology.

ONE STEP AWAY TO BE RETWEETED BY PM: Here's what to do

Just as you witness Chandrayaan-2 moon landing, just share your photos on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retweet some of the tweets. PM Modi has urged everyone to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan-2 descending on to the lunar south pole.

I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

The prime minister said he is excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme.

I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

"The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan - 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists," PM Modi said ahead of the mega event.