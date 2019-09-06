Friday, September 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
Chandrayaan 2
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Chandrayaan-2: Want to be retweeted by PM today? Do THIS to grab your chance

Chandrayaan-2: Want to be retweeted by PM today? Do THIS to grab your chance

Do you want to be re-tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? This is your day! The prime minister promises to retweet some of the tweets on Chandrayaan-2 moon landing. You are just one step away.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2019 19:26 IST
Chandrayaan-2: PM Modi will be awake all night. You're just

Chandrayaan-2: PM Modi will be awake all night. You're just one step away to be retweeted by him

Do you want to be re-tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? This is your day! The prime minister promises to retweet some of the tweets on Chandrayaan-2 moon landing. You are just one step away. 

India's second moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- will land on Moon's South Pole at 1:53 AM on September 7. But, what makes it special? Chandrayaan-2 is the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the moon's south polar region. It is also first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown tehnology. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission will be the first Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology.

ONE STEP AWAY TO BE RETWEETED BY PM: Here's what to do

Just as you witness Chandrayaan-2 moon landing, just share your photos on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retweet some of the tweets. PM Modi has urged everyone to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan-2 descending on to the lunar south pole. 

The prime minister said he is excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme.

"The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here!  In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan - 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists," PM Modi said ahead of the mega event. 

ALSO READ | ISRO releases NEW Video: Watch what Chandrayaan-2 rover Pragyan will do on moon

 

ALSO READ | Live Streaming: Watch Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Live on these platforms

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNGT directs government to prepare time-bound action plan for protection of Great Indian Bustard