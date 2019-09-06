ISRO releases NEW Video: Watch what Chandrayaan-2 rover Pragyan will do on moon

The world is waiting with bated for the touchdown of Chandrayaan-2 on Moon's South Pole. But has anyone wondered what exactly will it do on the moon? How will things unfold? The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has released a new video showing how Pragyan functions. Once the Vikram lander goes for the final soft landing on the moon's surface tonight, the ramp would be lowered. Chandrayaan-2 rover Pragyan will then come down and begin its journey of moving around the Moon's South Pole area.

MEET PRAGYAN, CHANDRAYAAN-2 ROVER: HOW IT FUNCTIONS, WHAT WILL IT DO ON MOON

More about Pragyan, Chandrayaan-2 rover:

Chandrayaan-2's 27-kg rover is a six-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyaan, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It can travel up to 500 metres from the landing spot on the Moon and leverages solar energy for its functioning.

It can only communicate with the lander, while Vikram has the capability to communicate with IDSN (Indian Deep Space Network) at Byalalu near Bengaluru, as well as with the orbiter and rover.

