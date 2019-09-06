Image Source : Chandrayaan-2 moon landing: Where and how to watch Live Streaming

Where and how to watch Chandrayaan-2 moon landing on South Pole: Here is your complete guide on Chandrayaan-2 moon landing Live Streaming

Where and How to watch Chandrayaan-2 moon landing, Live Streaming of ISRO's second moon mission

INDIA TV: Mega Chandrayaan-2 event will be broadcast by India TV with an extensive panel simplifying the entire process for you. You can catch Live Streaming of Chandrayaan-2 moon landing event on India TV LIVE TV. You can also watch Live Streaming of ISRO'S Chandrayaan-2 event on India TV Youtube Live .

Nat Geo or National Geographic will be Live for the broadcast of Chandrayaan-2 moon landing. Nat Geo will bring in NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger as a part of the show to witness the historic Chandrayaan-2 moon landing event. Linenger will be sharing his own experiences in space in the programme.

Nat Geo or National Geographic will be Live for the broadcast of Chandrayaan-2 moon landing. Nat Geo will bring in NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger as a part of the show to witness the historic Chandrayaan-2 moon landing event. Linenger will be sharing his own experiences in space in the programme. Hotstar, Star Plus and Star Bharat: Hotstar, Star Plus and Star Bharat too will telecast Chandrayaan-2's historic moon landing on South Pole, an untouched avenue. Live Streaming of Chandrayaan-2 event could be seen on Hotstar.

India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 will finally touchdown the lunar surface tonight. People across the world are waiting with bated breath to witness the historic event of the Chandrayaan-2 moon landing that will place India as one of the brightest spots in the world of science. Millions and millions of people will have their eyes glued to their television sets to realise that golden moment when scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will break the news of Chandrayaan-2's moon landing. India TV will be broadcasting the mega coverage of Chandrayaan-2 moon landing where a learned panel will keep explaining you the process as it unfolds gradually. For those who are not around their Television sets, India TV will get you Live streaming of the Chandrayaan-2 moon landing on indiatvnews.com. Besides, ISRO, PIB India too will have the live streaming of the historic event of Chandrayaan-2's landing on moon's south pole.