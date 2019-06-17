Bihar: Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur rises to 96; Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits families of ailing children

Image Source : PTI Bihar: Death toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome rises to 96

The death toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) swelled to 96 on Monday, as more children died fall prey to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by a very low level of blood sugar and electrolyte imbalance.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited the families of the children suffering AES. Vardhan, his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey also paid a visit to the SKMCH.

Talking to Muzaffarpur, the health minister said, "I assure the people of the area, especially the affected families, that the government will extend all possible help and measures to the state government."

Earlier, a release issued by the district administration had put the death toll at 93. Out of these, 76 children have died at SKMCH, the report said.

State government officials, however, maintained that majority of the victims had died due to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar and electrolyte imbalance.

Acknowledging the paucity of paediatric ICU at SKMCH, he announced that the medical college will have a 100-bed paediatric ICU in a separate building that will be constructed within the same campus in a year.

A "state-of-the-art" research centre will also come up at Muzaffarpur, he said.

Attributing heat and humidity as a possible reason behind the disease, the minister said the Ministry of Earth Sciences would help formulate an action plan with the state government to deal with the situation.

The India Meteorological Department's observatory in Muzaffarpur will be also be upgraded, he said.

Vardhan asked health officials to expedite and complete the super-specialty block of the SKMCH, so that other departments of the facility could extend help and cooperation in tackling with the disease.

The minister said he met around 100 ailing children at the medical facility and their parents. "I went through each individual's case sheet," he said.

Seven children admitted at SKMCH and four in Kejriwal hospital were stated to be in serious condition, the release said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Video: 96 children die of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzaffarpur