Amit Shah tells Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary to uproot graft at top level on J&K Bank scam

In the wake of J&K Bank scandal in the valley, the Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the state Chief Secretary to take tough measures to uproot corruption at the top level.

Shah, during his first visit to the Valley as Home Minister, asked the Governer Satya Pal Malik and his advisors that cases of corruption should be closely monitored and investigations should be expedited on a priority. Without naming anyone, Shah asserted that "high and mighty", if involved in any scam, should not be spared.

Shah's two-day visit to the state is focused on three main points: First, the drive against terror networks for which he held a meeting with top security, paramilitary and Army officials and ordered that allout efforts should be made to crush terror in the state.

Second, he instructed the bureaucrats that the anti-corruption drive should go on full throttle. Third, he said that development work has to be speeded up and all public projects should be delivered swiftly.

Sources said a review meeting of development work headed by Amit Shah was attended by Governer and his four advisors, and a team of senior bureaucrats, including Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of J&K.

Concerned with the problem of unemployment in the terror-affected state, Home Minister said investments at a large scale should be facilitated by the government to generate employment. He said tourism industry requires special attention while other mega projects of the Central government relating to health and power should be completed in time.

Shah also laid emphasis on PM Modi's flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana.

The Home Minister said New Delhi will do its best to release timely funds for all major projects in the state. He asked senior officials that all development projects announced by the Prime Minister should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Out of the Rs 80,068-crore Central funds, 82% have already been sanctioned for 63 projects. Major projects include building two AIIMS, two IIMs, an IIT, ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, widening and strengthening national highways, tourism, health and power projects.