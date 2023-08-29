WATCH VIDEO | Protesting farmers jump on protective net inside Mantralaya in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Police personnel pull back the farmers who jumped on the safety nets during a protest against low compensation for their land in the Mantralaya building, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023.

In a shocking incident, farmers inside the Mantralaya building protesting against the Maharashtra government demanding proper compensation for their land jumped on protective net placed on the first floor of the building in Mumbai. The farmers are agitating for the last 103 days, but the government is yet to find a solution.

State Minister Dadaji Bhuse reached the spot and spoke with the protesting farmers inside the Mantralaya building. Some of the farmers have been detained and sent to Marine Drive police station.

Reacting on the issue, NCP leader Rohit Pawar said, "If the government had heard the voices of the farmers before they jumped (on the protective net in Mantralaya), then such a thing would not have happened today. The government should hear the problems being faced by the farmers despite the fact that doing such a protest in Mantralaya is not right. The drought situation in Maharashtra is dangerous..."

73 farmers commit suicide

As many as 73 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district from January to July this year, including 13 last month, as per the district administration data. From 2001 to 2023, 1,148 farmers have ended their lives in the district, including 446 in the last five years, according to the data. From 2001 to 2023, 1,148 farmers have ended their lives in the district, including 446 in the last five years, according to the data.