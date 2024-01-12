'10 years ago, there was talk of mega scams, now discussion of mega projects': PM Modi in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public rally after inaugurating India's longest sea bridge -- Atal Setu -- connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, along with other infrastructure projects in Maharashtra. During the day-long visit to the state, PM Modi first visited Nashik where he offered prayers at Kalaram Temple, participated in a cleaning drive and addressed a youth event. In Mumbai, PM Modi handed over cheques to beneficiaries of Maharashtra government's Lek Ladki Yojana in Navi Mumbai. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore.
- Today's date is massive, not just for Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it also takes us a step closer to our resolution of Viksit Bharat. It's a testament that we deliver on our promises. On 24 December 2016, I laid the foundation for the Atal Setu and vowed that Bharat will change and grow.
- Atal Setu trans harbour link shows India's infrastructural prowess, march towards being a developed nation.
- 10 years ago, there was talk of mega scams of thousands of crore, now discussion is of mega projects of thousands of crore.
- People had no hopes from the system which had the habit of delaying the works for years. People thought that it was difficult for big projects to get completed while they were alive. This is why, I had assured that the country will change. This was a 'Modi Guarantee' back then.
- In last 10 years, the country has seen its dreams turning into reality.
- PM Modi inaugurated new 6th line between Khar Road and Goregaon railway stations in Mumbai, new suburban railway station Digha Gaon on Thane-Vashi/Panvel trans-harbour line.
- He also inaugurated facilitation centre for gems and jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone in Mumbai and launched Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan to provide skill development training to women in Maharashtra.
- He laid the foundation stone of underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway''s Orange Gate to Marine Drive.
- He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore and flagged off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar, earlier.
- PM Modi launched Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan which aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development. The Abhiyaan will also undertake the effort towards the convergence and saturation of women's development programmes of the state and central governments.