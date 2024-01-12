'10 years ago, there was talk of mega scams, now discussion of mega projects': PM Modi in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, other infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public rally after inaugurating India's longest sea bridge -- Atal Setu -- connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, along with other infrastructure projects in Maharashtra. During the day-long visit to the state, PM Modi first visited Nashik where he offered prayers at Kalaram Temple, participated in a cleaning drive and addressed a youth event. In Mumbai, PM Modi handed over cheques to beneficiaries of Maharashtra government's Lek Ladki Yojana in Navi Mumbai. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore.