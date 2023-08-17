Mumbai: Man falls on track after being slapped, crushed under train at Sion railway station | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV A man was crushed under a train who fell on the track after being hit by a man during a scuffle.

Maharashtra: A 26-year-old man was crushed under a train who fell on the track after being slapped by another man at Sion railway station in Mumbai. The incident took place on Sunday at around 9:15 pm.

The chaos took place when a couple -- Avinash Mane, 35, and wife Sheetal Mane, 31 got off at Sion railway station in Mumbai.

According to reports, Sheetal Mane was pushed by a man (victim) after which both indulged in an argument.

The woman's husband also joined the argument and slapped the man so hard that he fell on the track. The victim tried to get up and get back on the platform but was crushed under the train.

He died on the spot.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the couple, the police said.

ALSO READ | IndiGo pilot dies after collapsing at boarding gate of Nagpur airport in Maharashtra