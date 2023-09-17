J-K Police personnel jumps to death from Mumbai building after training test did not go well

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A 32-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide in the Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. The constable was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. This incident occurred on September 13 when a constable jumped from the sixth floor of the Ellora Fiesta building in Sanpada and took his own life. Police have identified the constable as Akib Hussain Khurshid Meer, who had come to Navi Mumbai for drone pilot training, according to the police.

What did the police say?

The police further said that they had recorded statements from several people, some of whom mentioned that he often seemed very lost. The Navi Mumbai police have shared this information with the local police station and their Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), who are also conducting an investigation at their level. The police have also shared this information with central investigative agencies so that a thorough investigation can be conducted from various angles.

Mir's wife is pregnant

An officer said that Mir was married, and his wife is pregnant. Srinagar Constable was residing in the Raunavari area. Another officer stated that they learned from the Srinagar police that Mir was very disturbed and often used to be absent from duty. In this case, the police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

Training test did not go well

The police stated that in the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Mir had come to Navi Mumbai to take a test for drone pilot training, and the test did not go well. Because of this, Mir was quite distressed, which is why he took such a step. The police had sent Mir's body to Vashi Municipal Hospital, where it was determined in the post-mortem that his death was due to falling from a height. An officer mentioned that those whose statements were recorded had said that Mir had torn his paper and left the examination center.

The police also obtained CCTV footage from the building, which clearly shows that he fell from the building, resulting in his death. When the Navi Mumbai police informed the Srinagar Police about this, it was revealed that he had not informed the police department about coming here to take the exam in any way, nor had he taken leave for that purpose. During the investigation, it was also found that before coming to Navi Mumbai, Mir had taken an online course on drones for two days and had reached the offline exam center to take the exam.

