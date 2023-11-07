Tuesday, November 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress even claimed Lord Ram didn't exist, says Yogi in Khategaon

Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress even claimed Lord Ram didn't exist, says Yogi in Khategaon

“When future generations will read about the history of Congress; forget about voting for that party, they won't even be ready to touch it from a distance,” UP CM Adityanath said while addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bhopal Updated on: November 07, 2023 16:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi adityanath
Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked Congress alleging the Congress of denying the existence of Shri Ram and Shri Krishna and terming them as a myth.

"The Congress kept opposing Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and when the movement began they started saying that Ram never existed...A party that claims to be the oldest one, if it dismisses the existence of our heroes and symbol of inspiration, it shouldn't be allowed to exist," the CM said while addressing a public meeting at Khategaon in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

He further added that Congress gave terrorism, extremism, Naxalism and corruption to the country. The BJP leader alleged the Congress was making a “malicious attempt” to push the country towards slavery and accused it of distorting the history.

"The Congress is making a malicious attempt to push the country towards slavery whereas the BJP is known for upholding the country's self-respect and confidence. The Congress has dented the country's image by being involved in corruption," he said.

The UP CM was campaigning for BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who was in the fray from the Shujalpur seat for the November 17 elections.

Also read: Bihar Caste Survey's social and economic data released: Check status of major castes

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Madhya News

Latest News