Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress even claimed Lord Ram didn't exist, says Yogi in Khategaon

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked Congress alleging the Congress of denying the existence of Shri Ram and Shri Krishna and terming them as a myth.

"The Congress kept opposing Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and when the movement began they started saying that Ram never existed...A party that claims to be the oldest one, if it dismisses the existence of our heroes and symbol of inspiration, it shouldn't be allowed to exist," the CM said while addressing a public meeting at Khategaon in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

He further added that Congress gave terrorism, extremism, Naxalism and corruption to the country. The BJP leader alleged the Congress was making a “malicious attempt” to push the country towards slavery and accused it of distorting the history.

"The Congress is making a malicious attempt to push the country towards slavery whereas the BJP is known for upholding the country's self-respect and confidence. The Congress has dented the country's image by being involved in corruption," he said.

The UP CM was campaigning for BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who was in the fray from the Shujalpur seat for the November 17 elections.

Also read: Bihar Caste Survey's social and economic data released: Check status of major castes