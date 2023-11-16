Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress workers booked after clashes over distributing gifts in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya

Indore Police have registered cases against workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress after they clashed with each other over distributing gifts in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The workers from both parties clashed on Wednesday.

Two workers booked for the clashes are former MP minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari's brother Nana Patwari and BJP candidate Madhu Verma's brother Balram Verma. All cases were registered in three different police stations of the district.

"There was a dispute between Nana Patwari, brother of Congress candidate Jitu Patwari, contesting from Rau assembly seat and Balram Verma, brother of BJP candidate Madhu Verma from the same seat, over the distribution of gifts to the public," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya.

Additionally, a woman leader campaigning for Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1 assembly constituency had filed a complaint against BJP workers at the Aerodrome Police Station. BJP and Congress workers also fought over the distribution of liquor, leading to a case of assault against both parties.

Dandotiya further informed that a case of assault was registered by a Congress worker against the BJP councillor Rakesh Jain in the Dwarkapuri Police Station area.

All 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh will go to Assembly elections on November 17 and the counting of votes will occur on December 3. Wednesday was the last day of campaigning for the state assembly polls.

(with inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticises Scindia, mocks PM for 'crying'