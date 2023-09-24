Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: BJP workers 'mahakumbh' in Bhopal on Monday, PM Modi to participate

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: In view of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a party workers' 'mahakumbh' in Bhopal on September 25 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in it.

The BJP is organizing a mega event with the objective of bringing around 10 lakh party workers together. This grand gathering, known as the "Mahakumbh," will take place in Bhopal's Jamburi Maidan. The BJP is gearing up for this event, with plans to break several records through the participation of its workers, and the final preparations for the Mahakumbh are currently underway.

Mahakumbh of BJP workers

BJP flags have been installed everywhere in the capital Bhopal. Along with the flags, posters of gratitude to the Prime Minister and the central government's schemes have been put up. It's worth noting that about 10 lakh workers from booths across the state are expected to come to Bhopal.

During this event, Prime Minister Modi will give the mantra for winning the upcoming legislative and Lok Sabha elections to the workers. Only registered party workers will participate in this mahakumbh. Without registration, no worker can be part of this event, and the registration process has been started at the booth level.

According to the information, the BJP organises such events for booth-level workers every five years. This event is organized on the same day, September 25, every five years. Last year, this event was also organized in Bhopal, in which the highest number of workers participated in any such congregation so far. Last time, 3,70,000 workers participated in this event.

PM Modi to address

PM Modi will address BJP workers in Bhopal to mark the formal culmination of the party’s five Jan Ashirwad Yatras being held to reach out to the masses before the assembly polls. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the State in the past 45 days. This is an indication of the BJP's efforts to maintain its stronghold in the central state by capitalising on his popularity.

The BJP rolled out five yatras early this month, with party president JP Nadda flagging off the first one from Chitrakoot in Satna on September 3. These yatras are meant to cover more than 10,500 kilometres in 210 of the State’s 230 assembly constituencies before culminating into a mega workers' meet in Bhopal on September 25.

CM Shivraj to give gifts to 'Ladli Behna'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is also scheduled to meet the 'Ladli Behna' and give them a gift. CM Shivraj will meet 'Ladli Behna' in Shahdol on October 3, instead of the earlier planned date of October 10. It is also expected that this time the instalment may be increased to Rs 1500.

2018 assembly elections

In the November 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats while the BJP finished second with 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan's return as CM.

