Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers clash among themselves during Jan Aakrosh Yatra

Congress workers were engaged in a scuffle within themselves during the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Powai region after some of them started sloganeering against Mukesh Nayak.

The incident took place when Congress' Jan Aakrosh Yatra reached Simaria in Powai assembly from Damoh on Thursday. The Congress workers already present there started raising slogans against Mukesh Nayak. Along with this, they also had placards in their hands with slogans like 'Mukesh Nayak Murdabad'. It is being told that local workers were unhappy with Mukesh Nayak. Their demand is that the party should give a chance to a local worker from there.

Clash between Congress workers over Mukesh Nayak

Workers from both sides attacked each other with sticks. However, the police intervened and took control of the situation. A case has been registered in the matter. During the clash, many big leaders including Arun Yadav and CP Mittal were also present there.

Mukesh Nayak is also the co-in-charge of the Jan Akrosh Yatra in Bundelkhand. The hero's troubles seem to be increasing amid opposition to this method in his own area.

Congress is taking out its 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' across the state from September 19.

