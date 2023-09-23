MP Assembly elections: Shivraj govt includes unmarried women above 21 years of age in Ladli Behna Yojana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ladli Behna Yojana​: In view of the assembly Elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a big announcement regarding Ladli Behna Yojana. He said that now unmarried women above 21 years of age will also get the benefit of this scheme. The Chief Minister said that the names of women, who are above 21 years of age and unmarried, will also be added to the Ladli Behna Yojana and they will get a monthly aid of Rs 1,250 from October.

He made the announcement while addressing a rally in Ranji area Jabalpur as part of the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, a mass-contact programme. The assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh by the end of the year.

Unmarried women will get the benefit of Ladli Behna Yojana

“Unmarried women above the age of 21 will get the benefit of Ladli Behna Yojana,” he said, adding the aid under the scheme, which benefits around 1.32 crore women, will be gradually increased to Rs 3,000 per month.

Chouhan said women are going to get 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and assembly under the women’s reservation bill passed by Parliament. He said there is already a 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies in the state.

Women to get Rs 1,250 per month

Earlier, Chouhan raised the financial aid given to women in the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month and also announced 35 per cent reservation for them in government jobs and providing gas cylinders for Rs 450. The CM also said the reservation for women in government jobs has been raised to 35 per cent from the current 30 per cent, while it will be 50 per cent in teachers' recruitment.

Under the scheme, women in the 23-60 age group get monthly aid if they are not income tax payees and the annual income of their families is less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. The state government plans to gradually hike the amount to Rs 3,000 per month.

(With PTI inputs)

