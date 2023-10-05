BJP surges ahead of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, may win 25 seats: India TV-CNX Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd as he arrives for a public meeting in Jodhpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to register a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, if Lok Sabha elections are held today in the country. According to India TV-CNX opinion poll projection, the saffron party seems to be way ahead and likely to win 25 seats out of the total 29 seats in the state. Meanwhile, Congress may have to settle for just four seats, as per the projection.

However, comparing to 2019 results, the BJP may lose 3 seats and Congress could gain 3 if these projections match the results whenever elections are held. As far as vote share is concerned, the BJP is expected to get 48 per cent, while Congress may secure 41 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 28 seats, whereas the Congress had to settle for just one seat in the state. As per the current projection, the saffron party is likely to see a decrease of 10 per cent in its vote share from the last general election. Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to gain at least seven per cent in its vote share.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that the next Indian general election is expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in June 2024. Notably, all 543 elected MPs are elected from single-member constituencies using first-past-the-post voting.

ALSO READ: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Mamata holds her Bengal fort, BJP leads in MP, BJD ahead in Odisha