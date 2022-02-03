Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOOR.WINDOW.IDEAS Vastu Tips: Things to be kept in mind while constructing a window at main entrance of house

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about constructing a window at the main door of the house. Whether a window should be made at the main door or not, and if so, in how much area it should be made? By constructing a window on the main door, the atmosphere in the house remains good and there is happiness and peace in the house.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to have a window at the main door of the house. By making a window on the main door, the atmosphere in the house remains good and there is peace and happiness in the house. According to Vastu, while building a house, windows of equal size should be made on both sides of the main door. By making windows on either side of the main door, a magnetic circle is created, due to which positive energy enters the house. Also, the total number of windows in the house should be even and not odd.