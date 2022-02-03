Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • There are two Indias now, one for rich and another for poor, Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address didn't touch central challenges: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address was a long list of things Govt claims to have done: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Things to be kept in mind while constructing a window at main entrance of house

Vastu Tips: Things to be kept in mind while constructing a window at main entrance of house

By making windows on either side of the main door, a magnetic circle is created, due to which positive energy enters the house. Also, the total number of windows in the house should be even and not odd.    

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2022 7:25 IST
Vastu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOOR.WINDOW.IDEAS

Vastu Tips: Things to be kept in mind while constructing a window at main entrance of house

 

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about constructing a window at the main door of the house. Whether a window should be made at the main door or not, and if so, in how much area it should be made? By constructing a window on the main door, the atmosphere in the house remains good and there is happiness and peace in the house. 

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to have a window at the main door of the house. By making a window on the main door, the atmosphere in the house remains good and there is peace and happiness in the house. According to Vastu, while building a house, windows of equal size should be made on both sides of the main door. By making windows on either side of the main door, a magnetic circle is created, due to which positive energy enters the house. Also, the total number of windows in the house should be even and not odd.

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News