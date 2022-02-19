Vastu Tips: Making stairs in this direction can be inauspicious

Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: Building stairs in the northeast will create obstacles in the way of the development of the child and can disturb the education related obstacles.  

According to Vastu Shastra, stairs should never be constructed in the northeast direction or northeast of the house. Constructing stairs in the Northeast corner of the house can lead to many problems. 

Due to this, there will be obstacles in the way of your child's development and education related obstacles may trouble him. His mind will start drifting away from studies. Constructing stairs in this angle leads to loss in business as well as deterioration in health and the possibility of bankruptcy of the home owner also remains constant.

