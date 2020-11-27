Vastu Tips: Put black colored curtains in the north direction of the house. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEJOYFULFOX Put black colored curtains in the north direction of the house. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about putting curtains in the north direction of the house. According to Vastu Shastra it is considered good to put black colored curtains in the north direction of the house to get good benefits. If you want, you can also put curtains with black embroidery.

By doing this, the members of the house never have the risk of a water infection. Also, it helps get rid of ear problems. Apart from this, there is no need to fear in relation to work, especially for the middle son of the house. If the middle son has any kind of fear, then you should put a black curtain in the north direction of his room. This will reduce his fear. Also, he will get success in life.