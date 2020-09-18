Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TRZECIE.PIETRO Vastu Tips: Place wooden furniture in South-East direction at home. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about keeping wooden furniture in the house. Wooden furniture enhances the beauty of the house and everyone keeps some wooden furniture in their house. Many times, we buy furniture, but do not know the right direction to keep it. Therefore, wherever there is space in the house, we place the furniture there.

According to Vastu Shastra, to keep wooden furniture in any room of the house, it is auspicious to choose the igneous angle, that is, south-east direction. This direction is related to wood. Therefore, placing wooden furniture in an igneous angle gives auspicious results for the elements related to that direction.

