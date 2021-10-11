Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGGRAM/VINA.YKUMAR39381/ Vastu Tips: Never offer these flowers to Maa Durga, mother Goddess can get angry

In Vastu Shastra today, know about the gods and flowers from Acharya Indu Prakash. There are special types of lucky patterns of gods or goddesses and a combination of flowers, fragrance and color and they are directly related to the Vastu Shastra of the house.

Recognizing this, Indian sages have said in Tantrasara, Mantra Mahodadhi and Laghu Harit that white and yellow flowers are dear to Shri Vishnu. Surya, Ganesha and Bhairav ​​like red flowers, while Lord Shankar likes white flowers. But what is important is which energy pattern, which color or smell is not favourable.

Lord Vishnu should not offer Akshat i.e. rice, as well as Madar and Datura flowers should not be offered. At the same time, do not offer Doob, Madar, Harsingar, Bel and Tagar to Goddess Durga. No flower bud should be offered except Champa and Kamal.

On the other hand, flowers of Katsaraiya, Nagchampa and Brihati are considered forbidden. It is important to keep these things in mind while worshiping the deities.