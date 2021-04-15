Vastu Tips: Know significance of ringing a bell in puja ritual

Thursday, April 15, 2021
     
According to Jaisingh Kalpdrum, it is always auspicious to ring the bell at the time of worshipping. It removes negative energies from the house and purifies it.  

New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2021 7:10 IST
Vastu
Bell, popularly known an 'Ghanti' in Sanskrit, is an important part of Hindu Puja. In Vastu Shastra today we will discuss about the 'Ghanti.' In the 'Yogini Tantra' it is said that 'Bhallak' in Shiva temple, 'Shankh' in Surya temple and flute and Madhuri in Durga temple should not be played. According to Jai Singh Kalp Drum, it is always auspicious to ring the bell (Ghanti) at the time of worshipping. 

It is considered to be all-pervasive. Apart from India, the Chinese also apply the concept of ringing a bell and today there is a variety of wind chimes available in the market, not only in the churches but there is a tradition of ringing the bell. 

The sound of the 'Ghanti' removes the negative energy and collects the positivity, which helps in purifying the place. That is why a bell should be kept in the home temples, in its left side. It should be worshiped with flowers. Also, one should chant this mantra, while using the bell: ॐ भूर्भुव: स्व: गरुड़ाय नम:।

