Vastu Tips: Keep these things on your office table to get success

Know about the office table from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. According to Vastu Shastra, the office table plays an important role in making business progress and making the office environment good. According to Vastu, the office table should be placed in such a way that your back is towards the wall. It should never be kept directly in front of the door. A paperweight of crystal should be kept in the north-east direction of the office table, as well as a cup of tea and coffee should be kept in the north of the table.

It is considered more appropriate to keep the necessary books and files on the right-hand side of the office table. Due to this, there remains positivity in completing the tasks. A good poster or picture should also be put on the walls behind the office table.