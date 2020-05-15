Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SIGOJA Know why keeping mirror in south and west direction is not advisable

In yesterday's segment of Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash discussed mirrors and the directions where it should be placed in a house. Along with it, Acharya Indu Praksh even told his viewers that shape of mirror which should be used in the house. In today's segment, we will tell you about the directions where a mirror should be never be kept.

Never place a mirror in South and West directions. In case you have kept mirrors in these directions either in your office or home, remove it as soon as possible as it can lead to inauspicious results. If you can't remove it due to its placing, it is advisable to cover it with a cloth. Mirror in South and West direction can cause losses. It can also trigger a sense of fear.

